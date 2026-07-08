First case of measles this year confirmed in central Iowa

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first case of measles this year.

Information from the department says a vaccinated adult from central Iowa acquired measles during international travel. The state has identified 20 locations the infected person visited between July 1st and July 5th.

HHS says anyone present at those locations during the listed date and time should monitor for symptoms of measles for 21 days. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, red/watery eyes, runny nose, and a rash. If you think you have been exposed to measles and have symptoms, call your medical provider.

Iowa reported a total of nine confirmed measles cases in 2025.

Here are the contact locations:

Location Date/time

Dollar General 1428 E Ovid Ave, Des MoinesWednesday, July 1st, 2026 7:30 PM – 9:45 PM

Family Dollar 1251 University Ave, Des MoinesWednesday, July 1st, 2026 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM

MercyOne Des Moines Pediatrics Urgent Care 330 Laurel St Suite 2100, Des Moines Thursday, July 2nd, 2026 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

MercyOne Des Moines Imaging (Outpatient Radiology) 1111 6th Ave, Des Moines Thursday, July 2nd, 2026 3:45 PM – 6:45 PM

Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal Church 3848 14th St, Des Moines Thursday, July 2nd, 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Casa De Restauracion 821 Seneca St, Webster CityFriday, July 3rd, 2026 4:30 PM – 2:00 AM

Kwik Star 505 Fair Meadow Dr, Webster CityFriday, July 3rd, 2026 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Under Armour Factory House 771 Bass Pro Dr NW Suite 225, Altoona Saturday, July 4th, 5:00 AM – Noon.

Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal Church 3848 14th St, Des Moines, July 4th, 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Iowa Clinic Urgent Care – West Des Moines 5950 University Ave, July 5th, 2026 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM