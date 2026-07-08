Grassley says hospitalized McConnell is entitled to privacy

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s putting no stock in speculative reports that his colleague and former Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is in a coma.

McConnell, who stepped down from his leadership post last year, has been hospitalized since mid-June for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue.

“Well, I think that answer about a coma was handled yesterday by a couple of Republican leaders and another person,” Grassley says, “where they said they had a very maybe 20-minute conversation in each case with him.”

The 92-year-old Grassley says McConnell, who’s 84, deserves whatever space he needs in order to recover.

“I’ll leave it up to the people of Kentucky to make a determination whether or not he’s delivered enough information,” Grassley says, “but I know this, that he’s entitled to the privacy that anybody ought to have when they have health problems, even when they’re a senator.”

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1985 and is now in his 7th term. He is not seeking reelection.