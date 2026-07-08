Iowans should safely store any leftover fireworks

Rain dampened many Independence Day celebrations and now some Iowans have sacks full of unused firecrackers and other things that go boom in the night.

Fire safety expert Ryan Lock says taking a few precautions now can help prevent problems later, and it starts with properly storing any leftover fireworks.

“And then away from any flammable liquids or gasoline, propane type products,” Lock says. “Obviously, keeping them out of the reach of children. In addition to that, maybe store them where they would not be exposed to excessive moisture or temperatures that could damage the packaging.”

Lock says improper storage can increase the risk of fires and injuries. He says the summer heat can create problems when fireworks are left in garages, sheds, vehicles, and other areas that can get extremely hot.

“Packaging could deteriorate,” he says. “We would hate to have anything happen where vehicles or combustible hazardous materials would be exposed to that and cause an immediate danger or a bigger emergency than originally intended there.”

If you don’t want to save those fireworks for another day, Lock says you shouldn’t just throw them in the trash.

“If you have a small quantity, I’d say the best way to eliminate or get rid of them is maybe just soak them in a bucket of water for at least 24 hours,” Lock says. “And if it’s a large quantity, maybe the best bet is just to drop them off at your local fire department.”

State health officials say the number of fireworks injuries in Iowa has more than doubled since fireworks were legalized for sale here in 2017, with many more children being hurt and more people needing amputations.