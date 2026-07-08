Temporary ‘Social District’ in northern Iowa city for weekend event

The Algona City Council has approved an ordinance for establishing a temporary “Social District” in the city’s downtown area for certain events and it’s been triggered for this weekend’s annual “Founders Day” celebration in Algona.

A state law that took effect last week lets cities periodically create social districts where alcoholic beverages may be consumed outdoors in public spaces and the ordinances must define where the district is and the policies need for activation. For example, Algona City Administrator Jacob Tjaden says people cannot bring their own alcoholic beverages into the area. “They have to be from an approved vendor,” Tjaden said. “…They have to be marked in a way to indicate where that beverage came from.” Beer, wine, liquor or mixed drinks cannot be in a glass container either.

The designated “Social District” applies to public spaces, like sidewalks, streets and parks. That means people cannot carry open containers of alcohol into private property and open containers are only allowed in businesses that are approved vendors. The “Social District” in Algona will run from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)