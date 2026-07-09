Broken glass forces draining, closure of Iowa pool in the July heat

With the forecast heating up, some north-central Iowans who were hoping to cool off in the water may have to settle for the garden hose.

The Webster City municipal outdoor swimming pool is closed as of Wednesday until further notice due to a pair of broken glass goggles discovered in the pool.

Crews are draining and cleaning up the pool for the fragments of glass that could harm swimmers in case they swallow the glass or getting glass fragments in their eyes while swimming.

The pool will be swept and thoroughly cleaned. No date has been set for the pool reopening.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)