Salix city council considers data center moratorium

A small northwest Iowa town at the center of a debate over a proposed data center is now considering a one-year data center moratorium.

Salix officials annexed about 900 acres of farmland in April for the project that’s been proposed by MidAmerican Energy. City Councilman Gene Monk introduced the proposal in response to a petition urging the council not to rezone the property for a data center. “70 some people signed a petition,” Monk said last night. “If we’re up here on the board and our job is to represent the town, what are we doing?” About 300 people live Salix.

The Salix City Council voted 3-2 last night to advance the temporary data center moratorium. People both supporting and opposing the project spoke during the meeting. A MidAmerican Energy representative told the audience the company is still evaluating the site and searching for an end user. Salix Mayor Kevin Nelson said he’s received death threats over the issue.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)