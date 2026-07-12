President Trump endorses Lahn, Iowa GOP’s nominee for governor

Republican candidate for governor Zach Lahn says he looks forward to having President Trump campaign for him in Iowa.

Trump endorsed Lahn Friday, calling him an “America First Patriot” and an “effective Voice for Iowa Agriculture.” Lahn celebrated a few hours later with Republicans at a party fundraiser in Des Moines. “A boy who grew up north of Sioux City…outside of a small town of 300 people was endorsed by President Donald J. Trump himself,” Lahn said, to cheers.

After the event, Lahn told reporters he’s excited to have Trump’s backing.”Donald Trump has won Iowa a number of times and I look forward to working with him to win again and I think, you know, the people of Iowa, the Republican Party, has been very supportive of him,” Lahn said. “And he brings a lot of energy, a lot of energy when he comes to the state, so we look forward to having him here.”

Trump endorsed Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra four days before the June Primary, but about a week later Trump said he’d been misinformed and said “the other person” in the race — Lahn — was “more Trump” than Feenstra. Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann told reporters Trump understands the stakes in Iowa’s governor’s race and the U.S. Senate race, as Republican nominee Ashley Hinson has had Trump’s backing since September. “This is intense,” Kaufmann told reporters. “With these two open seats, this feels like a presidential election year and it’s going to fell like that with every facet of the campaign.”

Kaufmann hosted an Iowa GOP fundraiser Friday night to honor Governor Kim Reynolds, who is not seeking re-election. Lahn praised the income tax cuts and state-funded Education Savings Accounts for private school expenses that Reynolds signed into law. “We have so much to thank you for,” Lahn said to applause, “and I thank you for that.”

Hinson, a former T-V journalist, said she met with Reynolds when she first thought about running for the state legislature a decade ago. “Kim Reynolds, you’re such an amazing governor,” Hinson said. “We talk about you all over the country. You’re such a leader, by example.”

Five members of the governor’s family joined the event to tell stories about Reynolds as a sibling, a mother and a grandmother. The Iowa GOP has held a series of “Legacy” events with Reynolds since this spring that have also been fundraisers for the party.