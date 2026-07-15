Onawa’s special effort for RAGBRAI tire dipping

RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, starts Sunday in western Iowa. The city at the start of the week-long route is making special preparations so riders who follow the tradition of dipping their rear tire in the Missouri River don’t have to peddle an extra six miles.

Onawa sits about three miles from the banks of “Big Muddy,” so Brent McCall, a member of Onawa’s RAGBRAI Executive Committee, says local fire fighters will bring Missouri River water to Onawa’s Main Street. “Rather than have the riders go to the river, we’re actually bringing the river to the riders,” McCall says.

Onawa was the annual ride’s starting point eight years ago and set up the same tire dipping system. McCall says they’re expecting far more visitors this time around. “In 2018…kind of estimating about 25,000-27,000 people,” McCall said. “This time, just with the amount of registered riders and support staff and everybody else involved that makes this happen, we’re looking at close to 40,000 people.”

All of those visitors need a place to stay before the bike ride starts early Sunday morning. The Monona County Fairgrounds, the West Monona High School and the Onawa Country Club will become campgrounds. “A lot of our larger charter groups and stuff are staying at the country club and the school, general camping for those that are just looking to camp are at the fairgrounds,” McCall says. “Pretty much all green space we have in Onawa is assigned or open for camping.”

McCall says some groups of riders plan to arrive Thursday, but most are expected to Friday and Saturday. Over a hundred vendors have signed up to selling food, drinks and other products in Onawa and they can start setting up Friday, then Saturday afternoon the live entertainment will start. “Five bands will be playing at the stage, along with a beer garden. We do have some Air National Guard (recruits) that are going to be sworn in on the stage. We have a cannon that is going to be firing during our opening ceremonies at 8 o’clock,” McCall said. “It’s going to be a fun filled day…a lot of stuff for those families that are coming to town, too, that just want to experience RAGBRAI, but aren’t participating in (the ride), but just want to see what everythng’s about.”

On Sunday, the riders will start the nearly 400 mile route toward Dubuque and, on Saturday, July 25, many will dip their front bicycle tire in the Mississippi to signal they’ve completed the ride.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)