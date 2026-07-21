Decorah leaders repeat vote against becoming Iowa’s first sanctuary city

For the second time in less than a year, Decorah leaders have voted down an ordinance that would have made it a sanctuary city.

The city council defeated the so-called “separation ordinance” at a meeting Monday night.

A group of citizens has continuously pressed for Decorah to end cooperation with ICE agents, which would go against state law.

Council member Christopher Miculinich says he agrees with the group’s politics, but says his hands are tied.

“We have a lot of things tied up in state funding when it comes to substantial projects,” Miculinich says, “and I’m not going to jeopardize that.”

Decorah resident Joshua Ratel-Khan says they understand the ordinance could result in a court battle.

“We are asking you to pass it anyway because we believe that law is unjust, and we believe this community has a responsibility to say so loud and clear,” Ratel-Khan says.

Council members say they are not willing to risk legal consequences or the loss of state funding. The ordinance did not receive a single vote in favor.

(Gavin McGough, Iowa Public Radio)