Grassley says renewal of USMCA should be a ‘no-brainer’

Talks are underway in Mexico City to renew what’s known as the USMCA, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he strongly favors maintaining the important trade relationship with our neighbors.

“The three countries of North America are almost a unified economy and ought to stay that way and do everything within USMCA,” Grassley said, “and I think the USMCA should be extended.”

On Monday, President Trump imposed a 50% tariff on a broad range of Canadian goods, including steel, aluminum, copper and lumber. Trump said the tariff is a response to Canada’s “unequal treatment” of American imports, including on dairy products and vehicles. During a conference call this morning with Iowa reporters, Grassley was asked about this latest round of tariffs.

“USMCA is better than anything that can be done on special tariffs on any products coming into this country,” Grassley said.

Grassley called the USMCA a vital agreement that should be renewed “as is.”

“All the segments of the economies of the three countries, and particularly agriculture, are better off than they were — by multiple times better off — than they were before USMCA,” Grassley said, “so it’s a no-brainer.”

The White House says the new tariffs on Canada will take effect in 30 days.