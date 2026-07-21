Sand with fundraising lead over Lahn in Iowa governor’s race

The latest fundraising reports are in for the candidates competing to be Iowa’s next governor.

The reports cover fundraising from May 27 through July 14. Rob Sand, the Democrat running for governor, raised nearly $9.4 million over the period. Sand’s campaign says over 33,000 people donated during that seven week stretch. Republican candidate for governor Zach Lahn raised about $6.4 million during the period. About 78% of that money came from the Republican Governors Association.

Lahn, a businessman, gave his campaign a $2.5 million loan late last year, but he recently said during an apperance on “Iowa Press” on Iowa Press that he’d seen an outpouring of support since winning the June Primary and does not plan to use his own money for the General Election. Sand got $2.5 million from the Democratic Governors Association after the June 2 Primary.

Lahn has raised about $10 million since he launched his campaign in November and had about $1 million in his campaign account on July 14. Sand has so far raised almost $38 million and has spent nearly $20 millon.