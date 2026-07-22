Company pulls plug on plan to store hog waste at western Iowa site

The developer of a western Iowa site for storage of a hog manure product is pulling the plug on the project.

A representative of Hawthorn Land Holdings made the announcement during Tuesday’s Monona County Board of Supervisors meeting. People who live near Castana expressed concerns about potential odors and environmental impacts from the six acre site.

The company had planned to use the hog manure byproduct as fertilizer. A company representative said Hawthorn hired engineers and agronomists to make sure the project met or exceeded environmental standards, but made a mistake by failing to notify nearby landowners about its plans.

(Reporting by Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)