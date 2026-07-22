Iowa Congresswoman Hinson applauds Trump’s uranium deal with Saudis

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says President Trump is making the right move by reportedly striking an agreement with Saudi Arabia so that U.S. firms would help the kingdom develop a uranium enrichment facility. “I think that’s a very, very clear message to Iran that the countries in that region are aligned with the United States, not with Iran anymore,” Hinson said this mornng.

Multiple news outlets report the facility would be built after a joint study by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and it would be used for civilian energy production. The news comes as the Trump Administration is calling on congress to provide billions more for the Iran war effort. Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. “When I look at supporting our military, obviously I will go through every appropriations request,” Hinson said. “I want to make sure that our warfighters have the tools that they need to defend our country and, frankly, I think it’s a very important time to protect the safety and security of our country.”

The Trump Administration’s War Department estimates $37.5 billion has been spent so far in the war with Iran. Republicans are preparing a budget package that would provide $95 billion for the military, plus at least $10 billion in emergency payments for row crop farmers. “We’re talking about this right now with the reconciliation plan, supporting our farmers, too, because I think at the end of the day all of this ties into how do we help support our country,” Hinson said.

Hinson made her comments during a conference call with Iowa reporters.