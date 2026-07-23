City Councilman replaces GOP’s Lt. Governor nominee Wulf in Iowa House race

Republicans have nominated a member of the Hudson City Council to run in the Iowa House district currently represented by the GOP’s candidate for lieutenant governor.

Under Iowa law, a candidate cannot run for two offices at the same time, so GOP lieutenant governor nominee Derek Wulf cannot run for re-election to the Iowa House. Republicans in the district that includes Traer, La Porte City and portions of Cedar Falls and Waterloo have nominated Matt Reisetter to run for the seat. Reisetter is the head girls basketball coach at Waterloo Christian High School, director of the Cedar Falls Bible Conference, and co-owner of Crossroads Fireworks in Waterloo.

Reisetter ran for a seat in the Iowa Senate in 2012. He’s been a member of the Hudson City Council since 2016.

Calvin Horn, a retired realtor and rental property manager from Waterloo, is the Democrat running for the same Iowa House seat.