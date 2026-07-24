Pickup driver who killed geese in Ankeny faces 6 months behind bars

A Huxley man faces potential jailtime after being convicted of running down and killing two Canada geese.

Back in March, court documents say 19-year-old Wyatt Greenfield intentionally struck the birds with his vehicle.

Greenfield is accused of speeding up and swerving from the eastbound lanes to hit the geese in the westbound lanes.

Canada geese are migratory birds that are a protected species.

Greenfield faces up to six months in prison or five years of probation, and a fine of up to a $15,000.

No date for sentencing is set.

(By Zach Tomesch, KFJB, Marshalltown)