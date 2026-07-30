Boater dead after accident on Clear Lake

One person is dead after a boating accident on Clear Lake this morning.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a call was received at about 8:30 A.M. about two boats that collided in the area known locally as the little lake near Ventura. The victim is a male who was operating a fishing boat.

A passenger in this boat was injured and was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment. Passengers in the other boat were not injured. No names have been released.

The DNR says alcohol has been eliminated as a contributing factor.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)