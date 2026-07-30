Crop duster pilot escapes crash in Kossuth County

The pilot of a crop dusting plane escaped without major injuries after his plane crashed near a residence in Kossuth County.

The Kossuth County Law Enforcement center received a 911 call just after 4 p.m. Wednesday reporting a plane crashed in rural Algona. The Cessna Model A-18 8-B plane registered to D and K Aviation of Milford, lost power and clipped power lines near the residence before crash landing on the property.

The sheriff’s office says the pilot was the only person in the plane and Kossuth County E-M-S treated him at the scene for minor cuts. No one else was injured.

(By A.J. Taylor, KIOW, Forrest City)