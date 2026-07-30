Even in the steamy heat, Iowans can find ways to keep kids moving

Some days it’s just too hot in Iowa to go outside, but research is finding that children who stay active during the summer months see physical, as well as mental, benefits.

Katie Schuver, who lectures about physical activity and health promotion, tells Iowa parents they need to keep their kids motivated and moving.

“For kids, one of the more well studied areas when we’re looking at cognitive outcomes is academic performance and exercise,” Schuver says. “So movement or exercise or regular physical activity in kiddos has shown to improve concentration and memory and improve in-class behavior.”

Schuver says studies are showing that children who are more sedentary through the summer may not perform as well when school starts again in the fall.

“Exercise is associated with mood improvement and emotional regulation,” she says, “and a reduction in anxiety which is becoming an increasing problem for our younger ages.”

Schuver says it’s important for children and teens from ages six to 17 to get at least an hour of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day.

“It can also help to improve sleep and create a more sound relationship with sleep hygiene,” Schuver says. “It can also improve opportunity for kids to engage with their peers, so improving kind of social skills and emotional regulation.”

Summer activities that help to prevent learning loss can include starting a passion project, volunteering at a local charity, or joining a summer sports league.