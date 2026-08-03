Manning woman shot to death, suspect in custody

A Manning woman is dead and a Shenandoah man is charged with first-degree murder after a shooting Sunday morning in Lake View.

The Sac County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday reporting a shooting at a home on East Shore Drive, just off Black Hawk Lake. When law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel arrived, they found 27-year-old Rylie-Shea Muhlbauer of Manning inside the residence. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Muhlbauer died from gunshot wounds.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Lehman of Shenandoah was taken into custody Sunday and is charged with first-degree murder. Court records show Lehman and Muhlbauer knew each other, though investigators have not released details about their relationship or what led up to the shooting.

(By Lindsay Kruse, KAYL, Storm Lake)