Libertarians meet Sunday to choose another candidate in Iowa’s third district

The Libertarian Party candidate who filed to run in Iowa’s third congressional district has ended his campaign and Iowa Libertarians will hold a nominating convention to put another candidate’s name on the November ballot.

Marco Battaglia has been listed on Iowa ballots in previous elections, but this spring the State Objection Panel ruled he did not qualify for this year’s ballot because his legal name is Mark T. Andersen. The candidate, who’s used the name Marco Battaglia in a band and when running for office, said last week he’d appeal a district court decision to keep him off the 2026 ballot, but the Libertarian Party has announced he’s had a medical emergency and is ending his campaign.

Under Iowa law, political parties may hold conventions and replace candidates who withdraw by August 14. The Iowa Libertarian Party will hold a convention Sunday and choose another third congressional district candidate.

Congressman Zach Nunn, a Republican from Ankeny, is seeking re-election this fall in the third district and Sarah Trone-Garriott, a state senator from West Des Moines, is the Democrat on the third district ballot.