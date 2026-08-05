First case of West Nile virus confirmed in Eastern Iowa

The Iowa Department of Health has confirmed the first case of West Nile virus this year.

The information says the individual is an adult 18-40 years old from eastern Iowa. West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and the Health Department says people spending more time outside this summer should protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The Department says most people who are infected with West Nile virus either have no symptoms or experience mild illness such as fever, headache, and body aches before fully recovering.

There were 57 cases of West Nile virus in 2025, and three people died.