You can get a free pork chop to celebrate America at the Iowa State Fair

The Iowa Pork Producers Association is planning what it calls a “Pork Chop Salute” the first Sunday of the Iowa State Fair to celebrate America’s birthday.

“We will be giving away 1,776 pork chops as part of our celebration for America 250 during the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, August 16th, starting at 11 a-m,” spokesperson Hope Becht explains. She says they’ll be giving out one free pork chop on a stick per person at the north side of the Pork Tent building until they hit the 1776 mark.

Becht says the pork chop on a stick has been a favorite since it was introduced. “Pork chop on a stick started in 1999. So we are on the 27th year,” she says, “in its lifespan, we have served over 1.3 million to fairgoers,” Becht says.

The Pork Tent has become a part of America’s political history through the years as dignitaries take a turn at grilling chops. “We have hosted a lot of honorary grillers from politicians to even some, I think, entertainers at the state fair. There’s been a really wide range and a lot of cool experiences with those people,” Becht says.

Politicians often are interviewed by the state and national as they flip the chops on the hot grill, and often visit with people eating there after their time as an honorary griller.