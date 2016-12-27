Voting underway in Davenport for state senate seat

There’s one more election in Iowa this year. It’s happening today in Davenport.

The special election is being held to select someone to serve the remaining year of Senator Joe Seng’s term. Seng died of brain cancer in September.

Three candidates are vying for the seat. Democrats hold a two-to-one voter registration edge in the district. The Democratic candidate for the seat is Jim Lykam, a member of the Iowa House who’s represented half the district. Mike Gonzales, the Republican candidate, is a Le Claire policeman. Libertarian candidate Severin Gilbert works for the Defense Department at an Army Reserve Center in Davenport.

Voting began in state Senate District 45 at 7 a.m. The district covers 19 precincts in western Davenport and one precinct in the community of Buffalo. Polls close at 9 p.m. tonight.