Iowa State upset bid falls short at No. 2 Baylor

Manu Lecomte’s jumper with 8.6 seconds remaining was the game winner as second ranked Baylor edged Iowa State 65-63 in Waco. It capped an 10-2 Bears’ run to finish the game after the Cyclones led 61-55.

Iowa State had a chance to send the game to overtime but Monte Morris missed a baseline jumper as time expired.

“We just didn’t execute down the stretch and make a couple of plays”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm “We needed to make one more play to win the game.”

Naz Mitrou-Long led ISU with 17 points and says the Cyclones had great preparation for the game.

“The last three days it was complete focus on every play they had and ever scheme they had and it worked for the most part”, said Mitrou-Long. “We had they down the whole game and a couple of slip ups at the end cost us tonight.”

Iowa State is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the Big-12. The Cyclones host Texas Saturday night.