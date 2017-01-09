Investigators looking for cause of fatal Iowa City fire

One person died and another was injured in a weekend house fire in Iowa City.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at a home east of Iowa City’s downtown. Neighbors reported hearing explosions and investigators say it appears the fire started in the basement, but an exact cause has not been determined.

One person was trapped in the home and died, while another person escaped through a second story window. Their names have not been released.

The fire was contained mostly to the basement, but there was heavy smoke throughout the home. Damage to the home is estimated at $100,000.