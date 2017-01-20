Urbandale student arrested after threatening picture found online

An Urbandale High School student was arrested after school administrators say he made an online threat.

Principal Brian Coppess sent a letter to parents saying police discovered a Snapchat photo of the student holding a gun and a second photo of ammunition with a caption that said he was “going to get those math teachers for giving me an F on that quiz.”

Urbandale police went to the student’s house and the student admitted it was and airsoft gun and the ammunition was a photo sent to him by a friend. Police say there wasn’t any real gun or ammo at his house and there was not threat to the school. The student, who is not being identified, was released back to his parents after being arrested.

School administrators are not saying what their punishment of the student will be.