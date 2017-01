A lawman was injured in a weekend crash in northeast Iowa.

A Fayette County sheriff’s deputy was involved in an accident which totaled his patrol car early Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Department says deputy Christopher Schveiger lost control of his vehicle on a county road near Fayette, the vehicle entered ditch and struck a tree.

Schveiger was taken to a West Union hospital and treated for minor injuries and released later that afternoon.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)