Linn County Sheriff investigates fatal shooting near Coggon

One person is dead after a shooting in rural eastern Iowa last night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of an altercation and a person being shot at a home at 2260 Seven Hills Road near Coggon around 6 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot, lying in the yard. His identity has not yet been released.

Several possible suspects were identified and after several hours of searching, several people were detained for questioning. At this time, authorities do not believe any suspects remain at large.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)