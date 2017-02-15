Former bookkeeper at Vinton ambulance service charged with theft

The former office manager of the North Benton Ambulance Service was arrested today and charged with stealing money from the organization.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says 37-year-old Amber Bolander was arrested in Knox County, Illinois and charged with first-degree theft. Investigators began looking into the books of the ambulance service located in Vinton back in December of 2014 after concerns were raised about some financial transactions.

The investigation determined that Bolander took more than $21,000 from 2009 through 2014 by loading it on a bank card, or through unauthorized payroll checks and payments. Bolander is awaiting extradition to Benton County.

