Jackson County jail escapees captured in Clinton

Two men who escaped from the Jackson County Jail in Maquoketa nearly a week ago have been captured.

Police say 20-year-old Brian Willey and 19-year-old Andrew Combs were captured after a short foot chase early this morning in Clinton. The pair broke out of an exercise yard at the Jackson County Jail on the afternoon of February 28.

Police said Willey and Combs broke out of the jail yard by prying open a gate and they’re accused of stealing a pickup that was later found abandoned in Clinton. One of the men was also captured on surveillance video, stealing an item from the Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Clinton on March 1.

(Reporting by Dennis Voy, KMAQ, Maquoketa)