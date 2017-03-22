Coralville lawyer admits to mail fraud involving drunk driving cases

A eastern Iowa lawyer has admitted to a mail fraud scheme involving people arrested for drunk driving.

Fifty-two-year-old Dennis Bjorklund of Coralville pleaded guilty to 11 counts of mail fraud. He admitted to meeting with clients about OWI charges in Iowa and getting them to make a donation to a program called Re-Adapt under the false notion it would give them a better outcome in their case.

Bjorklund opened a post office box under the Re-Adapt name in Coralville. He also had a bank account in Wisconsin where checks written to Re-Adapt were deposited and then he issued checks to other entities he controlled through that same account.

Bjorklund agreed to pay $8,300 in restitution. A sentencing date has not yet been set.