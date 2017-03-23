Passengers escape major injuries as two school buses collide in Scott County

Two school buses collided Wednesday in eastern Iowa’s Scott County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a rural intersection about two miles northwest of Long Grove. Both buses were carrying children from the North Scott School District.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Stanley Ray was driving a bus that stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded northbound into the intersection and collided with a westbound bus driven by 63-year-old Hope Schroeder.

Ray was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One child was treated for minor injuries at the scene.