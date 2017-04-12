Meeting in Des Moines leads to a murder

Des Moines Police are investigating the capitol city’s tenth murder of the year.

The shooting happened in a vacant parking lot in Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Police say two men were shot; 36-year-old Antonio Quinn died at a hospital, while 33-year-old Michael James, Jr. was treated and released. Both men are from Des Moines. No suspects have been identified.

Although there have been no arrests, police say they do not believe the public is in danger. They say the shooting stemmed from a “prearranged meeting.”