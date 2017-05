Sad news in the Vilsack family. Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack’s granddaughter has died.

Six-year-old Ella Vilsack passed away last night from complications due to influenza. She is the daughter of Jess and Kate Vilsack. Jess Vilsack is an attorney in Des Moines who is the oldest son of Tom and Christie Vilsack.

News of the girl’s death has spread through the Vilsack’s hometown of Mount Pleasant and among the family’s friends and colleagues in Iowa and throughout the country.