Victim of fatal Davenport shooting has ties to previous murder case

A Davenport man who admitted he supplied the gun for a 2006 murder has died in a shooting.

Thirty-four-year-old Cainnan Devance Gates III was found shot to death inside a house in Davenport.

Police were called to scene at about 2:30 Wednesday morning. Authorities have classified the man’s death as a homicide, but they’re releasing few details about the case.

Gates was implicated in the 2006 death of 20-year-old Andrell Hearn of Rock Island, Illinois. Jermil Miller entered an Alford Plea in that killing and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was paroled a year ago.

Gates gave Miller the gun used to kill Hearn and pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Hearn’s death led to an August 2006 shooting that killed 19-year-old Vincelina Howard. Four people were convicted for their roles in that death.

Last August, Gates was shot in the knee while walking in Davenport.

By Phil Roberts, Davenport