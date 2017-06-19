Man flown to hospital after fall on Raccoon River bridge

A Sac City man has been airlifted to a Sioux City hospital after falling from a bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure reports deputies responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. on a report that a man had fallen into the Raccoon River from a bridge south of Sac City. When they arrived on the scene, they learned that 48-year-old Brad Blum was reported to be sitting on the railing when he fell backwards.

Sac County Emergency Medical Services transported Blum to Loring Hospital in Sac City and he was later airlifted out.

(Reporting by Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)