Police find man sought in death of Iowa City cab driver

A man who police call “a person of interest” in the murder of an Iowa City cab driver is now in custody.

Police say 41-year-old Curtis Cortez Jones was arrested Friday in Mount Pleasant on a warrant from Keota police for second-degree theft and a parole violation. Iowa City police are investigating Jones’ role in the death of 46-year-old Ricky Lillie.

The Yellow Cab driver was found slumped over in his car outside a hotel last Wednesday morning. The Johnson County Medical Examiner says Lillie was shot in the head.