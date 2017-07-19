New foods revealed for 2017 Iowa State Fair

People who attend the Iowa State Fair next month can try over 40 food items that are new to this year’s fair. Three of those foods were selected Tuesday for inclusion in the Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food Contest.

Fair spokesperson Mindy Williamson says one of the finalists is called Pork Almighty. “There’s a mountain of shredded pork, with queso cheese, twisty fries on the bottom, and then onions, green peppers, and BBQ sauce,” Williamson said. “We were told it’s about three pounds of food once you get that all put together.” The Pork Almighty will be sold with a drink for $12 at the Steer N Stein.

Pork is also featured in another finalist — Iowa’s Big Pork Leg. “It’s similar to a turkey leg, is what it looks like to me, but it’s actually a pork shank. They have these specially made with Caribbean seasoning,” Williamson said. “They’re $9, but it’s definitely shareable.” That item will be sold at a booth just east of the Administration Building on the fairgrounds.

The third and final new food item in the contest is called the Mig’s Hickory Smoked Chicken BLT Wrap. “When George from G-Mig’s (pub/restaurant in West Des Moines) was talking about this…he thought it felt like summertime, you know, a chicken and bacon wrap,” Williamson said. The Mig’s Hickory Smoked Chicken BLT Wrap will be sold for $9.

Fairgoers who sample the three new food items will cast their vote for their favorite. The 2017 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines is scheduled for August 10-20.