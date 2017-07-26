Grassley’s warning tweet about replacing AG Jeff Sessions

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has taken to Twitter to offer a warning about embattled U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Trump lately has been tweeting about his disappointment in the man he picked to be attorney general. Trump’s complaint is that Sessions recused himself from the investigation of possible Trump campaign ties with Russia.

Conservatives have rallied to defend Sessions, who was a leading advocate of tough immigration policies when he was a senator. Now, Senator Grassley has tweeted that “Everybody in D.C. Shld b warned that the agenda for the judiciary Comm is set for rest of 2017.”

Grassley is chairman of the committee and Grassley sets the schedule for hearings to consider Trump’s nominees for key government positions. If Trump dumps Sessions and nominates someone else to be attorney general, Grassley has vowed on twitter that “no way” will there be a hearing this year for another attorney general nominee.