Iowa businesses among America’s 5,000 fastest growing private companies

Inc magazine has ranked 28 privately-owned Iowa companies among the 5,000 fastest growing in the U.S.

The highest-ranking Iowa company is Ivy Lane, a West Des Moines company that runs 38 oil-changing centers. According to Inc magazine, the company has grown nearly 700 percent in the past three years. It’s ranked 658 in the list of 5000 U.S. companies.

A few spots down is a firm that’s located in a small community in Iowa’s Great Lakes Region. Grape Tree Medical is based in Milford. It’s a 24/7 temporary staffing agency for health care providers.