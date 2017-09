The Lee County Sheriff has made an arrest in the death of a man at a roadside park near Wever in February.

State and local officers worked for several months on the case until a suspect was identifed. Deputies charged 35-year-old Joseph Mayorga Jr with first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old James Nelson. Mayorga was already in jail on an unrelated charge.

An autopsy found that Nelson died from a single gunshot to the head.