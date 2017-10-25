NW IA woman charged with assault after incident at a McDonald’s

A northwest Iowa woman has been charged with assaulting employees inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Estherville on Sunday.

Employees told police a woman ordered at the drive-through, waved a knife at the employee at the pick-up window, came into the restaurant and assaulted a male and a female employee, then threatened another female employee with the knife.

Police later arrested 31-year-old Nora Caraveo of Estherville. She’s been charged with going armed with intent, aggravated assault and two counts of assault cauing bodily injury.

Caraveo also faces charges of assault on a peace officer and fifth degree criminal mischief, charges related to her arrest at a home in Estherville.

(Reportint by Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)