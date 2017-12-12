Investigation details theft from Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office

A special investigation by the State Auditor details theft by a former administrative clerk with the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

The state audit found nearly $7,000 dollars of undeposited collections by the former clerk Megan Strong. A majority of the funds came from fees for gun permits. Sheriff Thomas Kriegel talked to Strong after some issues came up with the receipt deposits.

The sheriff says Strong admitted to taking money. Strong also later admitted during an interview with a DCI agent that she took around $4,000 to $4,500 in cash collections from the Sheriff’s Office. She admitted to issuing receipts, but not putting those receipts into the daily envelope for deposit. She said she spent some of the cash and deposited some of it to her personal bank account.

Strong resigned in February.

Update:

The DCI says Strong has now been charged with second-degree theft based on the investigation by their office and the State Auditor.

Here’s the Auditor’s report: Poweshiek-County-Investigation-PDF