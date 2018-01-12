Oakland man sentenced to prison for murder convicted

A man from the southwest Iowa town of Oakland is sentenced for killing a Pottawattamie County woman.

According to online court documents, 67-year-old Robert Arthur Reynolds was found guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced Wednesday in Pottawattamie County District Court. Reynolds told authorities in April 2014 that he was intoxicated and thought the woman — 64-year-old Patricia Kinkaid-Dorsey of Oakland — was a demon that was threatening him. He then shot and killed her.

This was the second time Reynolds has been convicted of the crime. He was previously found guilty in 2014 in Council Bluffs, but the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled that he must stand a second trial citing an 1884 law that divides Pottawattamie County into east and west districts. The November trial was held at the Fire Station in Avoca.

Reynolds was sentenced to 50 years in prison. The judge gave Reynolds credit for previous time served in the case and ordered that he must serve 70 percent of the sentence.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)