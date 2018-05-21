Three Waterloo shootings leave one dead, 3 wounded

(This story was updated 9:30 with new information on the victims.)

Waterloo police are investigating a series of weekend shootings that left a man dead and three other people injured.

Officers responded to three separate reports of shots being fired in the city, all within a span of five hours early Saturday.

The latest incident occurred at a home on the city’s east side around 5:15 A.M. Police say when officers arrived at 639 Gable Street, they found 33-year-old Gregory Walker suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Walker was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police say three other people suffered non life-threatening injuries in two other separate shootings earlier Saturday morning. Those victims — 22-year-old Davan Caldwell, 21-year-old Cashee Williams and 17-year-old Devonte Wright — were all treated at a local hospital.

Police haven’t said whether they believe the shootings are related

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)