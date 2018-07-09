Teen dies after fireworks accident in rural Waverly

A young man was killed in a fireworks accident in northeast Iowa over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Coltin Carolus was badly injured while igniting fireworks with friends late Saturday night at rural home in Waverly, according to the Bremer County Sheriff’s office.

Carolus was taken off life support on Sunday.

Sheriff Dan Pickett is not releasing many details about exactly how the accident happened. “It detonated…it should’ve gone upward, but it went down and that’s what caused the injury,” Pickett said. Carolus was a recent graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School