Four months after winning job, Cerro Gordo County Auditor resigns

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Riley Dirksen resigned Thursday after just four months on the job.

Dirksen ran unopposed in April during a special election to fill the vacancy created when former auditor Ken Kline resigned to take over as the state’s deputy commissioner of elections. Dirksen’s resignation is effective immediately. Cerro Gordo County treasuer Pat Wright will serve as interim auditor until a new person takes over.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will be in charge of figuring out how to fill the vacancy. The position can still be placed on the November ballot.

Dirksen reportedly said he doesn’t have time for the auditor’s job because of the demands of his video game business.)

(By Jesse Stewart, KGLO, Mason City/photo from county website)