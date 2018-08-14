Federal judge orders Burlington to release video in fatal 2015 police shooting

The city of Burlington will have to release all video records from the 2015 police shooting death of Autumn Steel.

A federal judge made the ruling that the records should be turned over after a lawsuit was filed by the Hawkeye newspaper and later by the Iowa Freedom of Information Council. The full body cam video, dash cam and all other records will be released. Judge James Gritzner has given the city two weeks to redact personal information from the records before they are released. Last week, the same judge approved the two million dollars settlement between the city and the Steele Family.

Burlington Police Officer Jesse Hill said he was trying to shoot an attacking dog after responding to a report of a domestic fight and inadvertently shot and killed the 34-year-old Steele.

(By Steve Putney, KBUR, Burlington)

