Cyclones Butler named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Iowa State junior wide receiver Hakeem Butler was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list for the second season in a row, announced today by the selection committee comprised of journalists from the state of Texas.

The award is named after the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner, who is also a member of the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s outstanding Division I offensive player who meets one or more of the following criteria: 1. Born in Texas 2. Graduated from a Texas high school 3. Played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Butler is a native of Baltimore, Md., but graduated from Travis High School in Ft. Bend, Texas.

The 6-6, 225-pound wideout had a breakout season in 2017, ranking second on the team in receiving yards (697) and third in receptions (41). He also had seven TD receptions, tying for ninth on Iowa State’s single-season record list en route to Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades.

Butler, who ranked 47th nationally in yards per reception (17.0) in 2017, tallied four of ISU’s six 50-yard plays from scrimmage last year. He had two 100-yard receiving games, including an 111-yard effort in the Liberty Bowl victory vs. Memphis.

He enters the 2018 season with a streak of three-straight games with a TD reception, tying for the seventh-longest string in school history.