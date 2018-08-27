Cedar Rapids man accused of setting vacant building on fire

A man is charged with arson after a fire this weekend in Cedar Rapids.

Police arrested 22-year-old Grant Ajango after a witness saw him leaving the vacant building that was on fire. It happened Saturday night on the city’s southeast side in a structure that was to be demolished this week. In addition to second-degree arson and third-degree burglary, Ajango is facing a theft charge. Police say he was in possession of items that were reported stolen from a nearby convenience store around the same time as the fire.

Ajango was previously arrested for trying to set a truck on fire on August 11. He is also awaiting trial for a sexual abuse charge in Iowa City from 2016. Cedar Rapids Police say they’re still investigating two other arson fires, both on the city’s northeast side. One damaged a house on August 17, the other destroyed a business — Duchess Cleaners — on August 20.